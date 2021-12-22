Tesla’s Passenger Play feature in trouble as US probes how safe it is to let drivers play video games

New Delhi: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of the US has opened a formal investigation into Tesla allowing drivers to play video games on a centre touch screen while vehicles are on the move.

The probe, which covers about 580,000 electric cars and SUVs from model years 2017 through 2022, has come after the agency received a complaint that Tesla’s equipped with ‘gameplay functionality’ allow gaming to be enabled on the screens while vehicles are being driven.

In a document posted Wednesday on its website, the agency says the feature called ‘Passenger Play’ may distract the driver and increase the risk of a crash.

The agency's Office of Defects Investigation said in the document that the game capability has been available since December of 2020, PTI reported.

Before that date, the games could only be played while the Teslas were in the park.

The probe, which covers all four Tesla models, the S, X, Y and 3, was opened ‘to evaluate the driver distraction potential of Tesla Passenger Play' while the vehicle is being driven.’

Investigators "will evaluate aspects of the feature, including the frequency and use scenarios of Tesla ‘Passenger Play’.”

An investigation can lead to a recall of all the cars that were released with the functionality. Also Read: More than 4 crore ITRs filed for FY21 so far: Income Tax Department

Moreover, a message, seeking comment from Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department, was left early Wednesday. Also Read: YearEnder 2021: 5 business deals that made big headlines in India

- With PTI inputs.

Live TV

#mute