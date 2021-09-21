THESE 5 cryptocurrencies surged up to 640% in 24 hours

There has been a sudden surge in valuations of several top cryptocurrencies. According to the data from CoinMarketCap, the global crypto market stood at $1.99 trillion lately which is a 7.60% decline in the last 24 hours. But at the same time, the crypto market volume recorded a 20.1 3% increase in the last 24 hours with aggravating total of $101.78 billion.

Several other currencies besides the usual Bitcoin saw significant gains. Check out the five biggest gainers in the last 24 hours

Aqua pig- 0.000000000014$ which is 689.25% increase in the last 24 hours. Gravitoken- $0.02383 which is 263.75% change in the last 24 hours. Contracoin- $0.2553 which is a 237.84% increase in the last 24 hours. Safe bull - $0.00000001228 which is 225.76 % increase in last 24 hours Infinity cake-$0.0000007175 which is 192.92 % increase in last 24 hours

On the other hand, the top coins which dominate markets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and so on have displayed tendencies to trade in the red. Coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano and binance coin or trading red over the past 24 hours. In most cases, they are also having trading right over the course of the last 7 days.

Bitcoin was trading at $45093.11 which was a 6.50% decrease over the last 24 hours and 1.45% increase over the last 7 days. Ether, the second most popular cryptocurrency, was trading at $3164.36 which is an 8.09 % decline over the last 24 hours and 1.58 % decrease over the last one week.Cardano, Tether and Binance Coin came in third, fourth and fifth place respectively.

Elon Musk's tweet has also skyrocketed the valuations of Dogecoin, INU and SHIBA so-called “meme coins” are garnering a lot more interest and tension over the past couple of months

Elon Musk announced on Twitter the arrival of his new SHIBA INU puppy that he called floki. Which led to the surge in these coins.

Dogecoin reached the ninth position among the top cryptocurrencies in the market. Dogecoin today was trading at $0.2159 which is 9.69% down over the last 24 hrs.

