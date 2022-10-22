THESE Apple users to get Fitness+ subscription FREE for three months; service roll-out from October 24

Tech giant Apple has announced plans to roll out its Fitness+ service to iOS users starting from October 24. In a statement released on October 20, Apple said that the award-winning fitness and wellness service Apple Fitness+ will be available for iPhone users to subscribe even if they don’t have an Apple Watch. It said that with iOS 16.1, Fitness+ will be fully integrated with the Fitness app and located in the middle tab, available in all 21 countries where the service is offered.

However, to a surprise for many, Apple said that Apple customers can receive three free months of Fitness+ with the purchase of a new iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. This is the first time that Apple is offering a free subscription of Fitness+. Apple also said that customers will be able to sign up for the service at no additional cost through offers with SilverSneakers, Target, UnitedHealthcare, and Mobile Health features.

It said that starting October 24, Fitness+ will also introduce a new Artist Spotlight series featuring music from Taylor Swift; a new workout program, Yoga for Every Runner, and featuring one of the world’s top ultramarathon athletes, Scott Jurek.

"Music by Taylor Swift will be available in the service for the first time ever, beginning with a dedicated solo Artist Spotlight series featuring newly released songs from her album “Midnights,” out October 21.....Time to Walk will also add new guests, including Emmy-winning actor Hannah Waddingham, globally renowned singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor, and former astronaut and colonel Eileen M. Collins. Fitness+ will also introduce three new Collections: Totally ’80s Cycling, Best Mindful Cooldowns for Athletes, and 14-Day HIIT and Strength Challenge," Apple said.

Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies said that Apple wanted the Fitness+ to reach iPhone users, and with special offers from partners like SilverSneakers, Target, and UnitedHealthcare, it’s easier than ever to get started on one's health and fitness journey.

iPhone users will have access to the entire service featuring over 3,000 studio-style workouts and meditations, all led by a diverse and inclusive team of trainers, Apple said.

"Users only need an iPhone to sign up, and can then experience Fitness+ on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Fitness+ subscribers without Apple TV can use AirPlay to stream workouts or meditations on compatible third-party devices, and all AirPlay-enabled Roku devices will see onscreen metrics for additional motivation next month," said Apple.

It added that Fitness+ users with an Apple Watch can continue to avail of the service with personalized real-time metrics that display on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, as well as the ability to experience Time to Walk, Time to Run, and meditations with their Apple Watch paired with Bluetooth-enabled headphones.