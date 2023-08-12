THESE OnePlus Users Will Get Screen Replacement For Free

New Delhi: On their screens, green lights have occasionally shown for some OnePlus users. The company has revealed a new project specifically designed to solve the problem of screens showing a green tint in an effort to reassure its client base. After a certain amount of ownership, a substantial number of OnePlus users in India have expressed worry about a green line appearing on their phone screens.

OnePlus has launched a new policy specifically for Indian users in light of the company's enormous popularity in the country and quick regional expansion. All impacted phones will now be protected by a lifetime screen warranty, according to a OnePlus spokesman.

Additionally, some users can potentially be eligible for discounts on upgrades. Simply put, a free screen replacement is now available for any OnePlus smartphone affected by the green tint screen issue.



"We acknowledge that the impacted users have experienced significant inconvenience as a result of this problem, and we are sorry for that. As part of our unshakable commitment, we urge customers to bring their devices to the OnePlus service centre that is closest to them for a diagnosis.

We will also replace any afflicted devices' screens for free. We are also including a voucher that will give the user a fair portion of the device value to upgrade to a new OnePlus smartphone on select OnePlus 8 and 9 Series handsets, a OnePlus official stated.