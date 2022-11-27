THIS Samsung phone will be powered with satellite connectivity feature same as iPhone 14; Check details here

New Delhi: The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is anticipated to launch in 2023. The likely features of the next phones have been the talk of the rumour mill. The series reportedly has satellite connectivity now. The Elec said that Samsung intends to integrate satellite connectivity into the Galaxy S23 series.

Iridium, a global satellite communications firm, may be the source of Samsung's satellite connection. It was once stated that it was collaborating with Samsung to provide this capability using a 66-strong constellation of low-earth orbit satellites. (Also Read: Realme CONFIRMS price, key specs, launch date, and other leaks of Realme 10 series in India; Here's what we know so far)

On the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple offers a satellite connection. Through a collaboration with Globalstar, the feature operates. The fact that Huawei was the first smartphone manufacturer to incorporate satellite connectivity on handsets is noteworthy. (Also Read: 10 BIG companies that did MASSIVE lay offs recently)

The functionality has been under development by Samsung for the past two years. The Galaxy S23 series aims to use the satellite connection for more than only emergencies, in contrast to Apple. With "the purpose of sending data such as text messages and low-capacity photos at hundreds of kbps," it is creating the function.

A 200MP camera sensor may be used as the primary camera sensor in the next Samsung Galaxy S23, according to a claim by Korea IT News from Samsung Electronics' Mobile Experience business. The article further claims that this next Samsung smartphone would be the only one having a 200MP camera sensor.

The possibility of a 5,000mAh battery powering the smartphone was first revealed by Weibo contributor Ice Universe. The upcoming Samsung S series phone is expected to weigh around 228gm and might have a comparable thickness to its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, according to fresh rumours.

The newly released Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset from Qualcomm is anticipated to power the forthcoming series. Android 13 might be available out of the box. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series could debut in February of the following year.