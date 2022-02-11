Tinder introduces 'Blind Date': Users to get paired, make conversations before viewing profile

New Delhi: Tinder is bringing back an old classic – the blind date – in a bid to expand its portfolio of features to provide users with new ways to connect on the social dating app. The blind date feature is available in ‘Explore, Fast Chat: Blind Date’. It pairs members before allowing them to view profiles so that making conversation becomes the first impression rather than photos.

"We have all seen the mix of anticipation and excitement going on a blind date brought some of our favourite movie or TV characters, and we wanted to recreate that experience for today`s generation with the Blind Date feature," Kyle Miller, VP of Product Innovation at Tinder, said in a blogpost.

In a blog post, Tinder said that Blind Date is the latest addition to the popular suite of Fast Chat features on Tinder, all designed to help members connect faster through fun innovative prompts and games.

"Members will only be able to view each other's profiles and photos if they both decide to match after chatting," the dating app said in its blog post, adding that Blind Date gives the daters of today a low-pressure way to put their personality first and find a match they truly vibe with.

"The experience reflects the modern dating habits of Gen Z, who value authenticity and also taps into their '90s nostalgia with a callback to dating in a pre-smartphone world. In early testing, members who used the Blind Date feature made 40% more matches than those using another Fast Chat feature with profiles visible, showing a willingness among daters to interact - and ultimately match - with someone they may have overlooked in another setting," the company said.

