TRAI Modifies Rules For New SIM Replacement Under Mobile Number Portability

New Delhi: SIM swap and replacement fraud is increasingly common in the telecommunications industry. It occurs when fraudsters manipulate telecom providers into transferring a mobile phone number to a new SIM card often without the victim's knowledge. This fraudulent practice enables unauthorised access to personal information, financial accounts, and services associated with the compromised phone number.

To combat SIM swap and replacement fraud, starting July 1, amendments to Mobile Number Portability (MNP) regulations will be implemented, The telecom regulatory body Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said on June 28. (Also Read: Vodafone Idea Joins Jio, Airtel In Major Tariff Hike On Postpaid And Prepaid Plans : Check New Prices)

According to TRAI, SIM swap or replacement refers to acquiring a new SIM card to replace a lost or non-functional one by the existing subscriber. TRAI rules also allow users to opt for Mobile Number Portability (MNP), enabling them to keep their mobile number when switching from one telecom provider to another within the country. With a view to improving the MNP process from time to time, the Telecommunication Mobile Number Portability Regulations, 2009 have been amended eight times in the past.

The TRAI has also decided to introduce an additional criterion for rejection of the request for allocation of the Unique Porting Code through these amendment regulations. It further mandates that the UPC should not be allocated if the request for UPC has been made before the expiry of seven days from the date of SIM swap or replacement of the mobile number which was earlier ten days. (Also Read: Realme C61 With 5,000mAh Battery, HD+ Display Launched: Check Price, Specs, Offers & More)

In an explanation note, the telecom regulator stated that while some stakeholders believed that a 10-day wait period following a SIM swap or replacement was appropriate, others argued that a shorter wait period, such as two to four days, would be more reasonable and that a 10-day wait period may cause subscribers inconvenience, particularly in cases of urgent porting.

"These amendment regulations are aimed at curbing the porting of mobile numbers by way of fraudulent SIM swap/replacement by unscrupulous elements, TRAI added. (With ANI Inputs)