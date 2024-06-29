Vodafone Idea Joins Jio, Airtel In Major Tariff Hike On Postpaid And Prepaid Plans : Check New Prices

New Delhi: Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced new prepaid and postpaid plans. This comes a day after both Reliance Jio and Airtel increased its tariff rates. The updated plans will take effect on July 4. The company aims to invest in launching 5G services.

Bharti Airtel and market leader Jio recently announced that they would increase their their tariffs by 10%-21% and 13%-27%, respectively. The third-largest telecom company in India, Vodafone Idea announced it will increase tariffs by 10% to 23% on seventeen prepaid and postpaid which will start June 4. (Also Read: Realme C61 With 5,000mAh Battery, HD+ Display Launched: Check Price, Specs, Offers & More)

What are the new prices for Vodafone Idea plans?

Vodafone Idea has updated its plan prices as follows:

- The entry-level 28-day plan increased by 11% to Rs 199 (previously Rs 179).

- The Rs 479 plan with 56-day validity and 1.5GB data per day increased to Rs 579 (about 21% hike).

- The 84-day plan with 1.5 GB data per day is now Rs 859 (up from Rs 719).

- The annual unlimited plan rose by 21% to Rs 3,499 (previously Rs 2,899).

Vodafone Idea has kept its Rs 1,799 and Rs 3,099 plans with 365-day validity and data packs unchanged. (Also Read: iPhone 14 Plus Receives Massive Price Cut, Now Available For Rs 56,000 On Flipkart)

The Vi release stated, "In line with its commitment to provide its consumers with simple and comprehensive plans, Vi has curated an optimum range of feature-rich plans to meet the diverse needs of its consumers. Staying true to its philosophy of supporting entry-level users and progressively linking higher prices to increased usage, changes in entry-level plans are nominal."