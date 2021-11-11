TRAI revises ‘New Tariff Order’ implementation deadline, NTO 2.0 will come into effect from April 1, 2022

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has extended the deadline for the implementation of the New Tariff Order (NTO) 2.0 from December 1, 2021, to April 1, 2022. The telecom authority’s decision will offer a major respite to broadcasters and distribution platform operators (DPOs).

TRAI has also come up with a new implementation plan for NTO to ease the migration of broadcast subscribers to the new pricing regime. The plan points out that DPOs will have to make sure that they provide services to subscribers according to the NTO 2.0 norms starting from 1st April 2022.

TRAI has extended the deadline on requests of several service providers, broadcasters, DTH Operators, MSOs and DPOs. The authority took the decision after discussing the matter with stakeholders to understand the time required for a smooth migration of subscribers to the New Tariff Order.

TRAI said in a letter to the stakeholders, “In view of the complexities and magnitude of processes involved and keeping in view of the past experiences, it would be prudent that sufficient time should be given for migration of consumers to New Regulatory Framework 2020 to avoid any inconvenience to consumers.”

“Sufficient time for exercising an informed choice is the basic premise of the New Regulatory Framework 2020 which will ensure easy implementation of New Regulatory Framework,” the authority added. Also Read: PUBG India big update! PUBG New State launched in India, check trailer and other details

Since the new regime will come into effect from 1st April 2022, DPOs are required to seek permission for offering new bouquet subscriptions from the subscribers. DPOs will have to obtain permission from 1st February 2022 to 31st March 2022.

