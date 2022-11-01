Twitter blocked 52,141 accounts in India; Here's WHY

New Delhi: Along with the takeover of Twitter, business tycoon, Elon Musk become the master of Twitterati attention. His tweets are garnering tons of reactions in a few moments habitually. He recently took control of the microblogging platform Twitter on October 28 and sacked some of the senior executives, including Parag Agrawal, the CEO, and Vijaya Gadde, the director of legal affairs.

There is a frenzy among the populace as a result of his takeover and swift adjustments. Despite this stuff, Twitter revealed on Tuesday that 52,141 accounts in India had been blocked for encouraging child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity, and related content between August 26 and September 25. 1,982 accounts were also deleted by the network for encouraging terrorism on Twitter in the nation. (Also Read: Elon Musk shares Halloween pics, poses with Mother; Twitter flooded with memes)

According to Twitter's monthly report submitted in accordance with the new IT Rules, 2021, it received 157 complaints from users in India during the same time period and addressed 129 of those URLs. In addition, we handled 43 complaints from people who were contesting Twitter account suspensions. (Also Read: Want to download videos from Twitter? Here's the step-by-step guide)

The required responses were provided, and all of these were rectified.

We also received 12 requests pertaining to general questions concerning Twitter accounts during this reporting period, the statement continued, adding that "we overturned none of these account bans after analysing the circumstances of the matter. All accounts remain suspended.

The head of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, stated last month that the Commission was dissatisfied with the Twitter responses to the child pornography accusations because they were lacking in detail. On September 20, Maliwal summoned Twitter's head of policy for India and the Delhi Police in response to tweets on the microblogging site featuring child pornography and footage of women and children being raped.

Elon Musk recently expressed his deep worry over claims that tweets promoting child pornography are present on Twitter. Big digital and social media platforms with more than 5 million users must provide monthly compliance reports in accordance with the new IT Rules 2021.

With inputs from IANS