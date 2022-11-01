Elon Musk shares Halloween pics, poses with Mother; Twitter flooded with memes
There is a frenzy among the populace as a result of his takeover and swift adjustments. The Tesla CEO tweeted today, November 1, Halloween pics, poses with Mother. And it has undoubtedly gained popularity online.
- Elon Musk took over Twitter on October 28.
- He fires top executives including former CEO Parag Agarwal.
- He dissolves the board of directors today, November 1.
New Delhi: Along with the takeover of Twitter, business tycoon, Elon Musk become the master of Twitterati attention. His tweets are garnering tons of reactions in a few moments habitually. He recently took control of the microblogging platform Twitter on October 28 and sacked some of the senior executives, including Parag Agrawal, the CEO, and Vijaya Gadde, the director of legal affairs.
He also tweeted another tweet just before this tweet. The tweet is embeded below.
On today, November 1, morning, the billionaire posted a status update on Twitter. The tweet from the millionaire, whose bio now reads "Twitter Complaint Hotline operator," shared Halloween pics, poses with Mother. The tweet garnered 305K likes, 13.3K comments and 18.7k retweets at the time of writing this article.
You're a don, a user wrote.
"If Elon Musk takes over Twitter and brings Donald Trump back, I will be leaving this country. I got my passport last week when I heard he might buy Twitter. Instead I’ll be moving to A CIVILIZED COUNTRY, the gorgeous Czech Republic! So long, America! You’ve just lost a citizen," another user wrote.
