Elon Musk shares Halloween pics, poses with Mother; Twitter flooded with memes

There is a frenzy among the populace as a result of his takeover and swift adjustments. The Tesla CEO tweeted today, November 1, Halloween pics, poses with Mother. And it has undoubtedly gained popularity online.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 12:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Elon Musk took over Twitter on October 28.
  • He fires top executives including former CEO Parag Agarwal.
  • He dissolves the board of directors today, November 1.

New Delhi: Along with the takeover of Twitter, business tycoon, Elon Musk become the master of Twitterati attention. His tweets are garnering tons of reactions in a few moments habitually. He recently took control of the microblogging platform Twitter on October 28 and sacked some of the senior executives, including Parag Agrawal, the CEO, and Vijaya Gadde, the director of legal affairs.

There is a frenzy among the populace as a result of his takeover and swift adjustments. The Tesla CEO tweeted today, November 1, Halloween pics, poses with Mother. And it has undoubtedly gained popularity online.

On today, November 1, morning, the billionaire posted a status update on Twitter. The tweet from the millionaire, whose bio now reads "Twitter Complaint Hotline operator," shared Halloween pics, poses with Mother. The tweet garnered 305K likes, 13.3K comments and 18.7k retweets at the time of writing this article. 

You're a don, a user wrote.

