हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Twitter

Twitter changes display picture to black in support of Black Lives Matter

Twitter has also changed its bio to “#BlackLivesMatter” and has changed the blue bird to black.

Twitter changes display picture to black in support of Black Lives Matter

New Delhi: Micro-blogging site Twitter has changed its background and its display picture in solidarity with thousands of protestors across United States who have come out with the slogan Black Lives Matter following the police killing of George Floyd.

Twitter has also changed its bio to “#BlackLivesMatter” and has changed the blue bird to black.

Twitter’s official handle has retweeted Twitter Together:

The protests erupted in several cities of the US against the death of black man George Floyd in Minneapolis with the protesters demanding that action be taken against the police officers responsible for the murder of Floyd.

It is to be noted that four police officers in Minneapolis have been sacked for their involvement in Floyd's death. The incident took place on Monday (May 25) when the officers responded to a call about an alleged forgery and found the suspect sitting inside a car. One of the police officers later pinned Floyd on the ground and put his knee on Floyd's neck despite him claiming that he is finding it tough to breathe.

Floyd was spotted by two officers, who claimed that the suspect "physically resisted" them when they asked him to get out. According to police, officers handcuffed Floyd, who "appeared to be suffering medical distress." Police added that the man died at a hospital after few hours.

Tags:
TwitterGeorge FloydUSAmerica
Next
Story

Ravi Shankar Prasad launches India’s National Artificial Intelligence Portal

  • 1,90,535Confirmed
  • 5,394Deaths

Full coverage

  • 25,83,601Confirmed
  • 3,69,789Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M44S

What is open and closed in 'Unlock 1'? Every important information related to you