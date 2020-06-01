Twitter changes display picture to black in support of Black Lives Matter

New Delhi: Micro-blogging site Twitter has changed its background and its display picture in solidarity with thousands of protestors across United States who have come out with the slogan Black Lives Matter following the police killing of George Floyd.

Twitter has also changed its bio to “#BlackLivesMatter” and has changed the blue bird to black.

Twitter’s official handle has retweeted Twitter Together:

Racism does not adhere to social distancing. Amid the already growing fear and uncertainty around the pandemic, this week has again brought attention to something perhaps more pervasive: the long-standing racism and injustices faced by Black and Brown people on a daily basis. pic.twitter.com/8zKPlDnacY — Twitter Together (@TwitterTogether) May 29, 2020

The protests erupted in several cities of the US against the death of black man George Floyd in Minneapolis with the protesters demanding that action be taken against the police officers responsible for the murder of Floyd.

It is to be noted that four police officers in Minneapolis have been sacked for their involvement in Floyd's death. The incident took place on Monday (May 25) when the officers responded to a call about an alleged forgery and found the suspect sitting inside a car. One of the police officers later pinned Floyd on the ground and put his knee on Floyd's neck despite him claiming that he is finding it tough to breathe.

Floyd was spotted by two officers, who claimed that the suspect "physically resisted" them when they asked him to get out. According to police, officers handcuffed Floyd, who "appeared to be suffering medical distress." Police added that the man died at a hospital after few hours.