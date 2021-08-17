Twitter down? Some users complain about outage, reports Downdetector

Microblogging platform Twitter is currently down as users are facing issues with the service. As per the Downdetector, the services are down and complaints started coming in from 1.15 pm. This website offers real time status and outage information on other websites.

The website further showed that almost around 52 percent of users reported to be facing issues logging in to their accounts. Meanwhile, 35 percent users reported that they were having problems using the service on the web, instead of the app.

This Twitter outage has further been reported in several countries which includes US, UK, Australia and Japan. But Twitter is yet to give an official statement regarding the outage stating the exact reason behind it.

Coincidentally, Twitter users used the platform to complain about the service issues. One frustrated user posted on the social media website: "Twitter is down? Pls [please] I can't log in through the app." Another said: "Is the Twitter app down or something?! I just can't log on the app nd [and] I'm using web rn/srs [right now/ serious]." One more user said, “I can log into Twitter using Chrome but can't log into Twitter app.

Several users are either unable to access Twitter web or the app and hence they are showing their concern.

Live TV

#mute