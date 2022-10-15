Twitter is going to offer a feature to allow users to control who can tag them in tweets

New Delhi: Simply by mentioning someone on Twitter, users can communicate with a huge number of individuals. All users have access to this functionality, though, so it might be abused. Users will soon be able to control who can mention them on Twitter, according to current plans. According to well-known researcher Jane Manchun Wong, the microblogging platform is experimenting with blocking all @ mentions or only allowing them for a certain group of your followers.

On Twitter, she even posted a screenshot of the feature. No random Twitter user can tag you with this feature on pointless posts. Users have to wait to use this feature as it is in the testing stage. Once it rolls out, users can avail the benefit of the feature. (Also Read: A 77-year-old man wins a lottery of Rs 41 lakh by using THIS TRICK)

Notably, Twitter privacy designer Dominic Camozzi previously acknowledged that this feature was under development. The tweet was later removed, according to The Verge. (Also Read: How much RADIATION your smartphone emits? Are you SAFE? Find out by just dialling THIS number)

On Twitter, users can already choose to not mention someone who is unversed in a tweet. By doing this, their Twitter handle will still be visible in the tweet, but others won't be able to tap on it to go directly to your profile. The only way they can contact your account is by manually looking for the handle.

Twitter offers a feature where users may choose who can reply to their tweets, with options such as only those specified in the tweet, in order to give consumers more control.

Additionally, Twitter has begun to notify users who have taken screenshots of tweets, encouraging them to post the tweets instead. This is because Twitter no longer encourages users to screenshot tweets. By posting screenshots on other sites, it aims to ensure that only the platform's most active users have access to tweets.