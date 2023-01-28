topStoriesenglish2566491
Twitter New Policy: Users can Appeal for Account Suspensions on Platform Starting from Feb 1

Twitter is doing several changes in recent days including overhauling the platform's UI, making Ad-free, recommending tweets, more since Elon Musk overtook Twitter's rein. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 07:56 AM IST|Source: Reuters
  • Twitter users will be able to appeal account suspensions and be evaluated under the social media platform's new criteria for reinstatement, starting Feb. 1.
  • Twitter accounts will only be suspended for severe or ongoing and repeat violations of the platform's policies.
  • Severe policy violations include engaging in illegal content or activity, inciting or threatening violence or harm, and engaging in targeted harassment of other users, among others.

Twitter New Policy: Users can Appeal for Account Suspensions on Platform Starting from Feb 1

New Delhi: Twitter users will be able to appeal account suspensions and be evaluated under the social media platform's new criteria for reinstatement, starting Feb. 1, the company said on Friday. Under the new criteria, which follow billionaire Elon Musk's purchase of the company in October, Twitter accounts will only be suspended for severe or ongoing and repeat violations of the platform's policies.

Severe policy violations include engaging in illegal content or activity, inciting or threatening violence or harm, and engaging in targeted harassment of other users, among others. Twitter said that going forward, it will take less severe action, in comparison to account suspension, such as limiting the reach of tweets that violate its policies or asking users to remove tweets before continuing to use the account.

In December, Musk came under fire for suspending accounts of several journalists over a controversy on publishing public data about the billionaire's plane. He later reinstated the accounts.

