Twitter not working? Users face troubles while accessing timelines

New Delhi: Twitter remained inaccessible for several users on Wednesday (June 30), according to outage monitoring platform Downdetector. Several users of the microblogging platform had complained that the website wasn’t working for them when they tried to access their timeliness or post tweets. More than 6000 users had reported the issues with Twitter at 01:40 GMT. However, the number was dropped by around 2,600 user reports in an hour, according to Downdetector’s data quoted in a report by Reuters.

On its part, Twitter said that the company is working on fix the issue. In a tweet, Twitter Support said, “Tweets should now be visible on profiles, but other parts of Twitter for web may not be loading for you. We’re continuing to work on getting things back to normal.”

In a statement, Twitter said, “Profiles tweets may not be loading for some of you on the web and we`re currently working on a fix."

The outage is likely to be a regional issue due to a fault in select servers of Twitter. However, many Twitter users pointed out the outage via tweeting about the issue.

The number of outages faced by social media platforms and other tech companies has increased in the recent past. For instance, Twitter faced a similar outage in April early this year. Also Read: Small saving schemes alert! PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi interest rates unchanged for next 3 months

In the recent past, internet users have complained of temporary outages on platforms like YouTube, Google Suite, and Microsoft Outlook, among others. Also Read: Sensex, Nifty start on flat note amid weak global cues