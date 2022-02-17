Twitter server down again, microblogging site faces second outage in a week

New Delhi: Twitter faced its second outage in a week on Thursday, February 17. The servers of the microblogging platform remained down at about 9:41 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Several users reported that when they were trying to open Twitter, they could only see ‘Something Went Wrong’ on the homepage of the website. The servers of the microblogging platform remained down for the second time in a week.

According to cyber and technical expert Amit Dubey, Twitter's server down for the second time in a week is a problem for the microblogging platform. The social media site is currently grappling with an availability issue that it needs to fix itself.

According to Dubey, the way Twitter's server is crashing, it seems that the root cause is hacking attempts. He added that if the company had really known the issue, it won’t be falling it for the second time within a week’s span.

Dubey also noted that any hacker targets a website in three ways - Credibility, Integrity and Availability (CIA). He added that the microblogging platform is currently facing the issue of availability.

However, he has assured Twitter users that their data will remain safe and won’t be stolen, as it is not a credibility or integrity target. But Twitter surely needs to overcome the issue of availability as well. Also Read: Don’t like your old photo on Aadhaar Card? Check how to update picture in simple steps

Previously, on February 11, the Twitter server was down for about an hour. At that time, Twitter had issued an official statement saying the reason behind the outage was a technical bug. Down Detector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform, had pointed out that the Twitter server was down in many parts of the world, including India and the United States for almost an hour. Also Read: Samsung unveils new Bespoke home appliances, premium Infinite line

