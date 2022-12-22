Twitter starts showing tweet view count; Elon Musk says Twitter is much more alive

Twitter owner Elon Musk today said that the micro-blogging site has started rolling out a display of view count so that a user will be able to see how many times a tweet has been viewed. This view count feature is normal for video but since it is not being rolled out for tweets as well, a user will have an exact number of impressions made by his/her tweets.

"Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video. Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions," said Musk in a tweet.

Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video.



Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2022

Twitter users have started reporting getting the feature, and the same is being rolled out for all users gradually. On December 9, Musk tweeted about an update for the feature to arrive soon.

"Tweets will show view count in a few weeks, just like videos do. Twitter is much more alive than people think," he had said.

Meanwhile, Twitter also rolled out a new feature that will let users search for listed company stocks and cryptocurrency prices. In order to do this, users will have to type in the dollar symbol followed by the relevant ticker symbol, e.g. "$GOOG" or "$ETH" without the quotes, in the search bar on Twitter, according to TechCrunch.

This works without the $ symbol in some cases, but it`s less consistent and doesn`t always return the requested stock or cryptocurrency prices.

However, when it is operational, users will see a static image displaying stock price and a chart with no X or Y axis information, said the report. (With agency inputs)