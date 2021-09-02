Twitter tests 'Safety Mode' to curb harmful language on microblogging site

New Delhi: Taking note of the rising hatred and use of foul language over social media platform, Twitter is now testing a new 'Safety Mode' feature that will temporarily block the accounts of users for seven days for using insults or hateful remarks on the micro-blogging platform.

The latest move by the social media platform is aimed at curbing harmful language. In a blog post, the company said that the new safety feature has been rolled out to a small feedback group on iOS, Android, and Twitter.Com, beginning with accounts that have English-language settings enabled.

"We've rolled out features and settings that may help you to feel more comfortable and in control of your experience, and we want to do more to reduce the burden on people dealing with unwelcome interactions.”

The blog added that unwelcome Tweets and noise can get in the way of conversations on Twitter, so Twitter is introducing Safety Mode, a new feature that aims to reduce disruptive interactions.

With the implementation of the latest Safety Mode feature, Twitter will temporarily block the accounts for seven days of users who will be using potentially harmful language -- such as insults or hateful remarks -- or sending repetitive and uninvited replies or mentions on the microblogging site.

"Our technology takes existing relationships into account, so accounts you follow or frequently interact with will not be autoblocked," it added.

"Authors of Tweets found by our technology to be harmful or uninvited will be autoblocked, meaning they'll temporarily be unable to follow your account, see your Tweets, or send you Direct Messages," it said.

