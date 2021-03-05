हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Twitter working on a new 'Undo' feature for tweets: Here's how it will function

With this feature, Twitter users will have a brief window in which they can “cancel” the sending of their tweet before it is posted. Also, users will have a five-second window to stop the tweet from being posted. Primarily, it means users can get rid of a tweet with a spelling error or repeated word, which are common with the fast-paced nature of the platform and during live events.

Twitter working on a new ‘Undo’ feature for tweets: Here’s how it will function

After there were talks about the release of the “Spaces” feature, Twitter is now working on another feature called the “Undo Send” timer for tweets.

Spotted by noted leaker Jane Manchun Wong, the feature will allow users to un-send a tweet for a brief period of time after it is posted.

Primarily, it means users can get rid of a tweet with a spelling error or repeated word, which are common with the fast-paced nature of the platform and during live events.

Wong took to Twitter to reveal a screen recording of the feature which shows a popup message that says “Your tweet was sent!” above a blue button titled “Undo” that is animated to show the time left before it disappears. Users quickly responded with some witty replies to Wong's tweet. 

With this feature, Twitter users will have a brief window in which they can “cancel” the sending of their tweet before it is posted. Also, users will have a five-second window to stop the tweet from being posted.

