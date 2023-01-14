Twitter's new verification for organizations: A game changer for businesses on the platform

New Delhi: Twitter has recently announced the launch of Verification for Organizations, a new feature that will allow businesses to verify their accounts and stand out on the platform. This new feature, previously known as Blue for Business, will soon be rolled out for businesses. However, users can apply for early access via waitlist option. The verification process for organizations will be similar to the one for individuals, where businesses will need to submit an application and provide evidence of their identity and authenticity. Once verified, businesses will have a verified badge on their profile, which will help their customers and followers to quickly identify and trust their account.

Twitter's Verification for Organizations will be a great tool for businesses to increase their visibility and credibility on the platform. The verified badge will give businesses a way to stand out from the crowd and differentiate themselves from other accounts. It will also be a way for businesses to show their customers and followers that they are who they say they are and that their account is legitimate.

We will soon launch Verification for Organizations, formerly known as Blue for Business. Today, you can apply for early access via our waitlist here: https://t.co/wNdVPXHQRq — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) January 13, 2023

Twitter has always been a powerful tool for businesses to connect with their customers and promote their products and services. With the launch of Verification for Organizations, businesses will now have even more opportunities to connect with their target audience and build trust with their customers.

One of the benefits of Verification for Organizations is that it will increase the discoverability of verified accounts, which can lead to higher engagement rates and more followers. This is especially important for small businesses that may have a limited marketing budget and need to maximize their reach.

Additionally, verified accounts will be able to access more features, including analytics and tools to manage their accounts. This will allow businesses to better understand their audience and tailor their content accordingly.

Twitter's Verification for Organizations is an exciting new feature that will allow businesses to stand out and build trust with their customers. It's a great opportunity for businesses to increase their visibility and credibility on the platform, and to better understand and connect with their target audience. Businesses can apply for early access via the waitlist and get ready to take their Twitter presence to the next level.