Two Key Twitter Alternatives Now Launched On iOS

New Delhi: Post - a publisher-focused Twitter alternative - has launched its iOS application, and the new social platform Spill - created by a team of former Twitter employees - has launched an invite-only beta on the App Store.

Post, which was launched in beta just a few days after Elon Musk completed the acquisition of Twitter, aims to reinvent how people obtain their news on social media, reports TechCrunch. (Also Read: Who Is Rajinder Gupta, Used To Earn Rs 30 Per Day And Now Runs The Rs 3,616 Crore Trident Group)

When using the app, users can toggle between three feeds -- following, explore, and news. A feed of new articles from Post's publishing partners is displayed on the news tab. (Also Read: Coffee At Starbucks Was For Rs 400, This Man Got It At Rs 190; Internet Is Amazed)

Headlines and the beginning of the articles are free to view but users must make a microtransaction with "points" to read the rest of the article within the Post app.

Publishers currently receive 100 per cent of their earnings from these micropayments, but this will probably change whenever Post needs to make a profit on its own.

"Premium publishers are seeing an average of $30 CPM equivalents for paid content and an average of $1.3 CPM equivalent from tips for free content," the company said in a press release.

Meanwhile, the new social platform Spill has launched in an invite-only beta on the App Store. Spill is a multimedia, visually-focused microblogging service with a Tumblr-like interface.

When users open the application, they will see a feed showing recent posts from people they are following as well as algorithmically served posts.

