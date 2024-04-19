Uber Finds Unusual Items Left Behind By Indian Riders: Check The List

New Delhi: It's very common for passengers to leave behind their belongings in ride-hailing services often in the rush of getting to their destinations. According to the ridesharing company Uber various items such as coin collection, prasad, a Ukulele instrument, and hair trimmer were left behind by the Indian passengers over the frame of last one year.

Adding more to it, the ride hailing company also mentioned that passengers left behind important documents such as passports, banks and business papers in their cab. The Head of Central Operations, Nitish Bhushan clarified that passengers whose important items have been left behind are given the option to retrieve it through the Uber app. (Also Read: itel Super Guru 4G Keypad Phone Launched In India With UPI Payments And YouTube At Rs 1,799; Check Specs)

"With Uber, you have the option to attempt retrieving the lost item by simply following a few steps in the app," said Nitish Bhushan. He further added "We understand the trust riders put in us each time they take an Uber ride, and we felt the time was opportune to provide a quick refresher course on how to retrieve lost items," (Also Read: Iran-Israel War: Billionaire Elon Musk Calls For Peace In Cryptic Post On X)

Most Forgetful Cities In Country

Delhi has clinched the title of the most forgetful city in India for the second time in a row, with Mumbai holding onto its second position. Bengaluru has regained its third position pushing Hyderabad to fourth due to increased caution among its residents about their belongings. Pune now occupies the fifth spot among the most forgetful cities in the country.

Commonly Forgotten Items

The items which topped the list of most commonly forgotten items were phones, which was followed by laptop bags, clothing, keys, headphones and other different items. Moreover, the company discovered that people were most prone to forgetting their belongings in an Uber on saturdays. Previous festive season during diwali the highest number of items were forgotten. (With IANS Inputs)