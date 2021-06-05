Unbelievable! Get unlimited calling, 4 GB data daily for just Rs 11

New Delhi: Vodafone Idea (Vi), the distant third in India’s telecom race, is coming up with various new offers to win over customers. The new plans offer tons of data, along with free calls and SMS at affordable, aggressive prices.

In one such plan, Vi is offering 4 GB of data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS daily for less than Rs 11 per day. The telecom company has launched the plan at Rs 299.

Upon activation of the Rs 299 plan, customers get 4GB of data per day, unlimited calling and a 100 SMS facility. The validity of this plan is 28 days. Overall, Vi is offering 112 GB of high-speed data with the plan.

If you calculate the per-day price of the plan, then you’ll get to know that you’re actually spending less than Rs 11 per day. Besides all the above-mentioned benefits, the plan offers Binge All Night facility. Using the Binge All Night offer, customers can surf the free internet from 12 pm to 6 am.

The package also comes with other features such as weekend data rollover and a free subscription to Vi movies and TV.

Meanwhile, Vi has also come out with a special plan for Rs 399, which comes with a validity of 56 days. On activating this plan, customers get unlimited calling, 1.5GB daily data per day and 100 SMS.

The plan offers Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover and a free subscription to Vi Movies and TV as well. You can also get a discount coupon of Rs 40 on the next recharge.