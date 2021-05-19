हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea offers one-time Rs 49 plan for free to 6 crore low-income customers

Additionally, Vodafone Idea customers in the target group will get almost double benefit on recharging their mobile service account with plan value of Rs 79, the company said in a statement.

Vodafone Idea offers one-time Rs 49 plan for free to 6 crore low-income customers

New Delhi: Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Tuesday announced that it will provide a one-time Rs 49 plan for free to its around 6 crore low-income customers to help them stay connected during this pandemic time.

Additionally, Vodafone Idea customers in the target group will get almost double benefit on recharging their mobile service account with plan value of Rs 79, the company said in a statement.

The scheme, covering 6 crore customers with Rs 49 recharge plan, is worth Rs 294 crore.

"Vi will provide Rs 49 pack free to over 60 million low income customers due to the current situation. The pack offers talktime of Rs 38 and 100 MB data with a validity of 28 days. With this Vi is hopeful of enabling its customers to stay connected safely," the company said in a statement.

Jio and Airtel have already announced relief plans for customers in select segments.

