New Delhi: Apple's flagship smartphone, the iPhone 14, is slated to be released in September of this year, but if you're looking for a better price, here's one to consider.

Flipkart, an online shopping company, is now running a fantastic deal on the Apple iPhone 13. Customers who take advantage of this offer may now purchase an iPhone 13 for Rs 3,599. Read More: SHOCKING! Student gets 'Most Weird Punishment' ever for iPad! Guardian reacts HARSHLY

The Apple iPhone 13 is available as part of one of the top Flipkart sale. The iPhone 13 (128GB) costs Rs 79,900 in the sale. The e-commerce portal is currently providing a 7% discount on the iPhone 13. This brings the smartphone's pricing down to Rs 74,209. Read More: OnePlus Nord 2T goes on sale in India today, will be priced at Rs 27,499: Check specs, features and more

In this deal, Flipkart provides numerous EMI choices. One such offer is available to SBI credit card holders. If you have an SBI credit card, you may purchase the iPhone 13 for Rs 3,599 and pay Rs 3,599 each month at a 15% interest rate. You will be able to pay off the iPhone 14 in 24 months if you do this.

Even if you don't want to buy the iPhone 13 on EMI, you can still save more than Rs 23,000 on it. The iPhone 14 is now available for Rs 74,209 with a 7% discount from Flipkart. If you use your Flipkart Axis Bank credit card to buy an iPhone, you will receive a rebate of Rs 3,711, bringing the price down to Rs 70, 498.

To purchase the iPhone 13 for even less money, you can trade in your old smartphone while purchasing the new one. If you fully utilise the exchange deal, you would be able to get the iPhone 13 for Rs 55,998. This will result in a Rs 23,902 savings.