LG Wing

Unbelievable! LG Wing gets Rs 40,000 discount, sold at Rs 29,999 on Flipkart

LG Wing’s 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999 and it will be available from April 13 vial Flipkart. Despite the closure of its business, LG has promised its customers a 1- year warranty and it comes in only one colour, i.e., Aurora Grey. 

LG Wing has witnessed a massive price cut after it was launched at Rs 69,990 last year. The smartphone is being sold at Rs 29,999 in the Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale.

This development comes after LG’s announcement that it is shutting down its mobile business as it has suffered huge losses. 

In terms of specifications, LG Wing is equipped with a 6.8-inch full-HD+ P-OLED FullVision primary display and the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset.  

For cameras and videos, the smartphone comes with a 64MP camera sensor, 13MP secondary sensor, and a 12MP tertiary sensor. For the front camera, the smartphone has a 32MP camera sensor.

The LG Wing packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0+ 25W fast charging as well as 10W wireless charging.

 

