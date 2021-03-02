Uncertainty prevails as government yet to take a call on WhatsApp's new privacy policy

Facing a huge backlash in the country, WhatsApp deferred its new data privacy policy by three months and said that it will bring in its new policy on May 15 and yet there is no clarity from the government on how it will treat the new policy.

WhatsApp had earlier said it has duly conveyed to the government of India that it remains committed to the protection of privacy of personal conversations across the country.

"Due to misinformation and based on feedback from our users, we have pushed back the timeline of acceptance of WhatsApp's terms of service and privacy policy to the 15th of May. In the meantime, we continue to engage with the government and are grateful for the opportunity to answer questions that we received from them," WhatsApp said.

It may be recalled that the messaging app had faced a volley of questions last month from the Centre after it informed users that it was updating its privacy policy under which it could share limited user data with Facebook and its group firms. This led to many users of WhatsApp migrating to other messaging platforms like Telegram and Signal.

Now, the Delhi High Court had adjourned till April 19 hearing on petition against WhatsApp's new privacy policy after the Central government sought more time saying that they are examining the issue.

The Court noted that the government is examining the issue and granted more time to the Centre to respond on the matter.