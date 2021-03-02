हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Whatsapp

Uncertainty prevails as government yet to take a call on WhatsApp's new privacy policy

The messaging app had faced a volley of questions last month from the Centre after it informed users that it was updating its privacy policy under which it could share limited user data with Facebook and its group firms.WhatsApp had earlier said it has duly conveyed to the government of India that it remains committed to the protection of privacy of personal conversations across the country.

Uncertainty prevails as government yet to take a call on WhatsApp&#039;s new privacy policy

Facing a huge backlash in the country, WhatsApp deferred its new data privacy policy by three months and said that it will bring in its new policy on May 15 and yet there is no clarity from the government on how it will treat the new policy.

WhatsApp had earlier said it has duly conveyed to the government of India that it remains committed to the protection of privacy of personal conversations across the country.

"Due to misinformation and based on feedback from our users, we have pushed back the timeline of acceptance of WhatsApp's terms of service and privacy policy to the 15th of May. In the meantime, we continue to engage with the government and are grateful for the opportunity to answer questions that we received from them," WhatsApp said.

It may be recalled that the messaging app had faced a volley of questions last month from the Centre after it informed users that it was updating its privacy policy under which it could share limited user data with Facebook and its group firms. This led to many users of WhatsApp migrating to other messaging platforms like Telegram and Signal.

Now, the Delhi High Court had adjourned till April 19 hearing on petition against WhatsApp's new privacy policy after the Central government sought more time saying that they are examining the issue.

The Court noted that the government is examining the issue and granted more time to the Centre to respond on the matter.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WhatsappWhatsApp privacy policyWhatsapp PrivacyWhatsApp data
Next
Story

Tech Trick : Learn How to mute videos on WhatsApp?

Must Watch

PT2M39S

Covid-19 Vaccination: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will get vaccinated today