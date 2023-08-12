Unlock Your Future With OpenAI: Lucrative Opportunities Offer Chances To Earn Up To Rs 3.7 Crore Annually

New Delhi: Microsoft-backed OpenAI, the company that created the well-known ChatGPT language model, is seeking researchers, engineers, and scientists who are experts in machine learning, artificial intelligence, and the complex field of natural language processing. Additionally, the organisation is luring candidates with a salary offer of Rs. 3.7 crore per year. This revelation was made during the "The 80,000 Hours" audio interview with Jan Leike, head of super alignment at OpenAI.

Leike also outlined the qualities of the perfect applicant: expertise in machine learning, coding prowess, sharpened critical thinking, and a dedication to the progress of AI safety, according to the Times of India. (Also Read: A South Indian Who Worked As A Utensils Cleaner Left Home With Only Rs 200 In Hand Is Now The Owner Of A Million-Dollar Firm, Earning In Crores)

A variety of openings, including the position of research engineer, with salaries ranging from $245,000 to $450,000, are listed on the OpenAI Careers website. In the range of Rs. 2.02 crore to Rs. 3.7 crore, roughly. (Also Read: THESE OnePlus Users Will Get Screen Replacement For Free)



In addition to offering 20 weeks of paid parental leave, family planning assistance, and an annual educational stipend of $1,500, the package includes unlimited vacation time and 18 or more business holidays, according to the Times of India.

The need for certified AI expertise is evident with forecasts pointing to a $390 billion worldwide AI market by 2025. Healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and the media are just a few of the sectors fighting for a piece of this AI pie.

Additionally reflecting the value, faith, and potential that AI possesses are the high pay, benefits, and promises. The demand for AI talent is anticipated to rise as this technology develops and permeates every aspect of contemporary life.

This suggests that those with AI knowledge and experience will be in high demand and will be able to command significant pay.