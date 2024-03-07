Boult AI-Powered Z40 Ultra TWS Earbuds Launched In India; Check Price, Colours And Specs

New Delhi: Homegrown wearables maker Boult has rolled out the AI-powered Z40 Ultra TWS earbuds in India. The earbuds come with Beige, Black and Metallic colour options for Indian consumers. The newly launched AI-powered earbuds offer 100 hours of playtime without ANC.

Boult Z40 Ultra Price in India, Availability

The Z40 Ultra is currently offered at an exclusive launch rate of Rs 1,999 on Flipkart, Amazon, and www.boultaudio.com. Notably, these earbuds succeed the popular Z40 TWS model, boasting a remarkable sales record of over 1.2 million units.

Z40 Ultra TWS Earbuds Specifications:

The TWS earbuds are packed with a 32dB noise cancellation and Quad-mic ENC technology, ensuring your calls will be crystal clear and free from background noise. The Z40 Ultra comes with a touch controls feature which makes it easy to manage music playback, calls, volume, and even access virtual assistants and EQ modes with a simple tap. (Also Read: OnePlus 11R 5G Gets Bumper Discount In India; Check New Price, Bank Offers And Specs)

For Connectivity, it offers Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and Blink and Pair technology, which allows dual device connectivity. In addition to its AI features, Dual Stream DSP and Sonic Core Dynamic chip for hardware-accelerated audio processing, swift synchronous audio transfer, and adaptive audio equalization.

It sports an IPX-5 rating for durability and type-C fast charging. For Gamers, these earbuds offer a Combat Gaming Mode, which promises to offer an ultra-low 45ms latency for a competitive edge. Apart from this, the earbuds sport 10mm drivers featuring BoomX Technology for high-quality bass output. It also houses a 45ms low latency mode for seamless audio streaming. (Also Read: itel Icon 2 Smartwatch With Health Monitoring Features Launched In India; Check Price, Specs)