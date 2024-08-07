Vivo V40 Pro And Vivo V40 Launched In India With 50MP Zeiss Cameras, Starting From Rs 34,999; Check Specs

New Delhi: Chinese tech brand Vivo has launched the Vivo V40 Pro and Vivo V40 smartphones in the Indian market. The Vivo V40 series

ships with Zeiss cameras and a proper IP68 water and dust resistance rating. The Vivo V40 Pro is available in Ganges Blue and Titanium Grey shades.

Meanwhile, the Vivo V40 comes in Ganges Blue, Lotus Purple, and Titanium Grey colour options. The Vivo V40 Pro comes in 8GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB storage variants. The Vivo V40 smartphone has three storage models: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB.

Vivo V40 Pro And Vivo V40 Price In India:

The Vivo V40 Pro smartphone carries a price tag of Rs 49,999 for the 8GB+256GB model and the 12GB+512GB variant is priced at Rs 55,999. Meanwhile, the Vivo V40 costs Rs 34,999 for the 8GB+128GB. The 8GB+256GB version carries a price tag of Rs 36,999 and Rs 41,999 for the 12GB+512GB version. (Also Read: Lava Yuva Star 4G Smartphone Launched In India With AI Camera Under Rs 7,000; Check Specs, Price)

Vivo V40 Pro And Vivo V40 Availability:

The pre-booking for the Vivo V40 series in India starts today. Consumers can purchase the Vivo V40 Pro smartphone from August 13, and the Vivo V40 from August 19 onwards.

Vivo V40 Pro And Vivo V40 Specifications:

Both the smartphones sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,260x2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500nits peak brightness. The Vivo V40 series run on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14.

The smartphones are loaded with 5,500mAh batteries with 80W wired fast charging support. The Vivo V40 Pro is equipped with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor. On the other hand, the Vivo V40 is on a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.

On the optics front, the Vivo V40 Pro comes with a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup with Aura Light flash. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with autofocus and OIS support, a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, and another 50-megapixel telephoto portrait sensor and 50x digital zoom. (Also Read: POCO M6 Plus 5G Goes On Sale In India Alongside Buds X1 Earphones; Check Specs, Price And Introductory Offers)

Meanwhile, The Vivo V40 packs a dual rear camera setup co-engineered with Zeiss including a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS and AF and a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera. For selfies and video chats, both handsets boast a 50-megapixel front camera.

For connectivity, the Vivo V40 series supports 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port.