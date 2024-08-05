POCO M6 Plus 5G Goes On Sale In India Alongside Buds X1 Earphones; Check Specs, Price And Introductory Offers

POCO has launched the POCO M6 Plus 5G smartphone and Buds X1 wireless earphones in the Indian market. Now, both devices are going on sale in the Indian market. Both devices are available for purchase on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

The smartphone runs Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS and has promised 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches. Meanwhile, the POCO Buds X1 are budget offerings with support for hybrid noise cancellation and multiple sound profiles.

The POCO M6 Plus 5G smartphone comes in Misty Lavender, Ice Silver, and Graphite Black colour options. It is offered in 6GB RAM+128GB and 8GB RAM +128GB storage model.

Poco M6 Plus And Buds X1 Price In India:

The smartphone is priced at Rs 13,499 for the 6GB RAM+128GB model and the 8GB RAM+128GB costs at Rs 14,999. The company is providing a Rs 1,000 instant discount on making the payment SBI, HDFC and ICICI bank cards. Moreover, there is also an additional Rs 500 coupon on the vanilla variant. Meanwhile, the POCO Buds X1 are priced at Rs 1,699.

POCO M6 Plus Specifications:

The smartphone sports a 6.79-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a peak brightness of 550 nits in high brightness mode.

It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE chipset and paired with the Adreno A613 GPU to handle all graphics-intensive tasks. The device is powered by 5,030mAh battery which can be fast-charged using the 33W charger included in the box.

On the optics front, there is a 108MP and a 2MP macro sensor on the back. For selfies and video chats, there is a 13MP front-facing shooter on the front.

POCO Buds X1 Wireless Earphones

The wearables are equipped with 40dB Hybrid Noise Cancelation. It packs a 12.4mm Dynamic Titanium Driver and quad-mic setup with AI Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC).

The POCO Buds X1 offers five EQ sound profiles, providing customisable audio settings. For connectivity, the earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.3 for stable connections and low latency, and Google Fast Pair for easy setup.

POCO has claimed up to 36 hours of total playtime and 7 hours of playtime on a single charge.