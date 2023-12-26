Vivo X100 Series Launch Date Confirmed: Check Release Date, Specifications, And More

New Delhi: In an exciting development, Vivo is gearing up for the worldwide launch of its much-anticipated flagship smartphones, the X100 and X100 Pro, slated for December 14. The announcement comes hot on the heels of their recent debut in China, creating a buzz among smartphone enthusiasts globally. However, the launch date for the X100 series in India is yet to be disclosed by Vivo.

Performance With MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC

The highlight of these cutting-edge smartphones is the robust MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor, built on a 4-nanometer process. Both the X100 and X100 Pro boast a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display, featuring a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2,160Hz PWM dimming, and an impressive peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

Key Specifications

While sharing several similarities, the X100 and X100 Pro differentiate themselves primarily in the camera and battery departments. Both models sport a triple rear camera setup, with the X100 housing a 50MP main sensor and a 64MP telephoto camera supporting up to 3x optical zoom.

In contrast, the X100 Pro features a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP Zeiss lens with 4.3x optical zoom. Both smartphones include a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

In the battery arena, the X100 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W fast-charging capability, while the X100 Pro steps it up with a 5,400 mAh battery and an impressive 120W wired charger for rapid charging.

Both models offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring a smooth and efficient user experience. Connectivity features include a USB-C 3.2 port, WiFi-7, 5G support, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.3.

Expected Price

In terms of pricing, the Vivo X100 starts at 3,999 Yuan in China, approximately Rs. 45,600, while the X100 Pro series kicks off at 4,999 Yuan, roughly Rs. 57,000.