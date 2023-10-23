Vivo Y200 Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications, And More

New Delhi: The much-anticipated Vivo Y200 has officially made its debut in the Indian smartphone market, captivating tech enthusiasts with its impressive features and sleek design. Boasting a sizable 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a remarkable 120Hz refresh rate, the Vivo Y200 aims to deliver a seamless and immersive visual experience.

Vivo Y200: Processor

This device is powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor. (Also Read: From Investment To Income: Turning Rs 3 Lakh To Rs 7 Lakh Into Rs 50,000 To Rs 60,000 – A Lucrative Business Idea)

Vivo Y200: Price

Priced competitively at Rs 21,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage variant. (Also Read: SBI Latest FD Rates 2023: Check How Much Return You Will Get From Fixed Deposits)

Vivo Y200: Colour Options

The Vivo Y200 comes in two color variants, namely desert gold and jungle green.

Vivo Y200: Availability

Interested buyers can purchase this smartphone from Vivo India's official e-store, as well as leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon India and Flipkart.

Vivo Y200: Bank And Other Discount Offers

To sweeten the deal, Vivo has introduced enticing introductory offers, including a substantial Rs 2,500 discount for select bank cardholders.

Vivo Y200: Camera Features

Equipped with an advanced 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization, the Vivo Y200 ensures impressive photography capabilities through its sophisticated dual-camera setup.

Vivo Y200: Battery Power And Fast Charging Support

Powering the Vivo Y200 is a robust 4,800 mAh battery with 44W flash charge support. Running on the latest Android 13 operating system, integrated with Vivo's user-friendly FunTouch OS 13, this smartphone combines a sleek design with impressive functionality.