Xiaomi 14 Series Likely To Launch In India Soon; Here’s Everything You Need To Know

New Delhi: Xiaomi is gearing up to release a new smartphone in India. This time it is going to be flagship, highly anticipated to be the Xiaomi 14. The company has dropped hints through a teaser on social media. The teaser also includes information about the collaboration between Xiaomi and Leica indicating that this could be the flagship Xiaomi 14 smartphone.

#Xiaomi has been at the forefront of Smartphone innovation, while #Leica has built a legacy of excellence in iconic cameras.



Get ready to reimagine smartphone photography with a partnership that pushes boundaries.



Stay tuned for something revolutionary. #XiaomixLeica pic.twitter.com/gzaMJA8Zz4 — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) February 1, 2024

Xiaomi has kept the details under wraps leaving enthusiasts and consumers eagerly awaiting more information about the upcoming flagship. It is anticipated that Xiaomi will globally unveil the Xiaomi 14 and possibly its variants, such as the Xiaomi 14 Pro and Xiaomi 14 Ultra at the prestigious Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. This globally renowned event is scheduled to take place from February 24 to February 29. (Also Read: Apple Vision Pro Launched On February 2nd; Check Out The Features)

Already introduced in China, the Xiaomi 14 has garnered attention for its robust specifications. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, it has up to 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

The device is equipped with a substantial 4,610 mAh battery supporting 90W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W wireless reverse charging. Xiaomi 14 features a stunning 6.36-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED panel with a remarkable 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3000 nits – a feature previously seen on devices like the iQOO 12.

Featuring a Leica-branded triple rear camera setup, it includes a 50-megapixel Hunter 900 sensor with optical image stabilization, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, users can expect a 32-megapixel sensor.

As the countdown to the potential global and Indian launch of the Xiaomi 14 continues, enthusiasts and smartphone aficionados eagerly await the unveiling of what promises to be a flagship device redefining the boundaries of smartphone technology and photography.