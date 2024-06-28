iPhone 14 Plus Receives Massive Price Cut, Now Available For Rs 56,000 On Flipkart

New Delhi: If you are planning to buy an iPhone 14 Plus, there's good news for you. Flipkart is currently offering massive discounts on the device, making it a great time to purchase. Apple introduced the iphone 14 Plus in India in 2022 with a starting price of Rs 89,900. However, now it’s available at an even lower price than the Iphone 14 which is available for Rs 57,000. The offer will only apply to the base variant of the iPhone 14 Plus, which comes with 128GB of internal storage while the other variants will remain slightly more expensive.

Iphone 14 Plus Price:

The smartphone is available on Flipkart starting at Rs 55,999 for the 128GB variant. You can also opt for the 256GB model priced at Rs 65,999 or the 512GB version available for Rs 85,999. (Also Read: Realme C61 With 5,000mAh Battery, HD+ Display Launched: Check Price, Specs, Offers & More)

When it comes to bank offers, here's what you can get:

- Up to Rs 4,000 off through BOBCARD EMI and HDFC Bank credit/debit card EMI transactions.

- Rs 3,000 off via BOBCard.

- Five percent discount with Flipkart Axis Bank Card, as per Flipkart's terms.

- Additionally, there's Rs 750 off on UPI transactions.

- You can also save Rs 2,000 with combo offers.

Note that the combo offer is valid for just one day, from June 28 to June 29.

Iphone 14 plus colours:

The iPhone 14 Plus comes in six colour options: (PRODUCT)RED, Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and Yellow. Availability of these colours may vary across the different storage options offered for the device. (Also Read: Airtel Hikes Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024--Check Complete Rate List, Prepaid And Postpaid Plan Details)

Iphone 14 Plus Specs:

The iPhone 14 Plus features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset. It comes in three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The camera setup includes a dual-camera system on the back with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera. For selfies, it features a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture lens.