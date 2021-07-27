Vodafone Idea unveils new postpaid plans starting at THIS price, check offers, data and more

Telecom company Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) has come up with new postpaid plans for its corporate customers which start from Rs 299 and provides data without any limitations on a daily basis.

"The enterprise arm of VIL, today announced a range of new postpaid plans for its corporate customers. The upgraded plans will be bundled with a range of exclusive benefits," the company said in a statement.

Vi 'Business Plus' plans aim to strike the right balance between the business objectives of corporate customers and employee preferences in an increasingly hybrid working environment.

Vi has announced several plans which include Rs 299 (30GB data quota), Rs 349 (40GB data quota), Rs 399 (60 GB data quota) and Rs 499 (100GB data quota).

"Existing Vi Business Corporate customers will be upgraded to the new Business Plus Plans, as applicable, from their subsequent billing cycles," the statement added.

These postpaid plans will offer the following benefits: