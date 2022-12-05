WATCH: Digital India Wows foreign delegates at G20 sherpa meeting in Udaipur

Digital India's success is not hidden. The world has praised India's digital intervention multiple times and with India assuming the presidency of G20, hundreds of foreign delegates, who have arrived in India, are all praise for it. The delegates have not only been receiving a traditional welcome but are also getting a taste of Indian cuisine. While India is putting a strong pitch forward for working together through hope, harmony and healing, the delegates are also amazed by the technical prowess of the country.

A video shared by the G20 India Twitter handle showed delegates scanning their access passes to enter the meeting venue. In a tweet, the G20 India handle said that this helped the delegates cut the queues with OR codes.

"Digital transformation at #G20India, cutting queues with QR codes! Delegates at the ongoing 1st Sherpa Meeting in Udaipur are digitally scanning a QR code on their access passes to enter the meeting venues," reads the tweet.

As seen in the video, the screen displays the names and photos of the delegates as soon as they scan their access pass QR codes. The delegates can be seen smilingly praising the technology.

On the other hand, kickstarting the first meeting of the G20 Sherpas in Udaipur, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant highlighted India's initiatives such as Aadhaar, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and direct benefit transfer that have helped lift a vast population above the poverty line.

Kant said the issue notes on 13 working groups have already been circulated among the participants. The notes address concerns such as accelerated, inclusive and resilient growth; accelerating progress on sustainable development goals, particularly health and education, climate finance, technological transformation and digital public infrastructure.

The first session of discussions today focussed on technological transformation in the digital economy, health and education, while the second was on green development and India's Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) initiative. There will be three more sessions on Tuesday that will focus on accelerated, inclusive and resilient growth, multilateralism and food, fuel and fertilisers, women-led development, tourism and culture. India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.