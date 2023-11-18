Watch: SpaceX Launches 'Most Powerful Rocket' Starship Successfully, Poised To Carry Humans To Moon, Mars

New Delhi: SpaceX’s most powerful rocket ever built has successfully launched in its second flight test from the launch site near Boca Chica in Texas, Mexico. However, the rocket's booster exploded midway after the launch, though the Starship continued the planned 90-minute unmanned flight into space.

This event occurred a few months after the first test flight of the Starship ended in a mishap with an explosion in the midway.

The Starship is a two-stage rocket ship that is taller than the Statue of Liberty. It is designed to carry humans to the moon and Mars. The rocket's first stage, called "Super Heavy," is powered by 33 Raptor engines. These engines must fire in perfect synchrony to carry the Starship into orbit.