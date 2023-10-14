Watch: Video Of AI-Built Robot Walking Goes Viral

New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence or AI has been making the headlines for a long ago. The newest development marks a new trend towards the advancement of AI. A team of researchers from Northwestern University in Illinois has made a ground-breaking advancement in the field of artificial intelligence by developing an AI program that can independently construct robots from the bottom up.

Experts are seeing this as this outstanding accomplishment is proof of the strength of AI and how it can transform the area of robotics.

The researchers gave the AI the goal of creating a robot that could walk on a flat surface as the first step in their experiment. To their surprise, the AI software met this goal not only successfully, but also very quickly and effectively.

The researchers demonstrate the process of building a walking robot wholly created by AI in a video posted to their YouTube channel. Amazingly, it just took a few seconds to activate this mechanical marvel. The group bragged that it only took the AI program 26 seconds to conceptualize and create the walking robot.

In a blog post, Sam Kriegman, the team's leader, wrote: "When people look at this robot, they could think of it as a pointless gadget. I witness the creation of a fresh organism. As AI creates ever-better robot bodies in real-time, anyone can now observe evolution in action.