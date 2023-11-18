New Delhi: The sudden dismissal of Sam Altman, the high-profile figure and CEO of OpenAI, has ignited a flurry of questions within the tech community. OpenAI, known for its work in artificial intelligence with ChatGPT, cited Altman's lack of consistent candor with the board as the primary reason for his abrupt departure.

According to OpenAI, a thorough review process by the board led to the conclusion that Altman's communication practices hindered the board's ability to fulfill its responsibilities, prompting a loss of confidence in his leadership.

Speculation is rife regarding the circumstances surrounding Altman's exit. Reports suggest that Altman may have attempted to orchestrate a significant deal without board approval.

This move, if true, could have been a bold but divisive maneuver, possibly contributing to the board's decision. Altman's pursuit of a venture capital fund focused on "hard tech" has also been noted, raising questions about potential clashes with the board's vision.

Financial concerns have further complicated the narrative. OpenAI, despite its leading position in the AI landscape, is reportedly facing financial challenges, with projections indicating potential bankruptcy by the end of 2024 without additional funding.

The exorbitant operational cost of ChatGPT, estimated at $700,000 per day, has exacerbated the financial strain. Altman's reported engagement in a secretive internal project against the board's advice adds another layer of complexity to the financial dilemma.

The possibility of personal investments by Altman, not aligning with the board's stance, has also been suggested as a potential factor in his departure. Additionally, his unwavering enthusiasm for generative AI might have led to tensions between him and the board.

In response to the unfolding situation, Altman conveyed his sentiments on Saturday, expressing love for his time at OpenAI and teasing more information about his future plans.

As the tech world grapples with the aftermath of Altman's exit, the reasons behind this high-profile departure remain shrouded in speculation, leaving the industry eagerly anticipating further insights into the unraveling saga at OpenAI.

