'Dad Where Were You' Netizens React As ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Fires Sam Altman

The netizens, swiftly reacted to the developments on X, flooding the platform with memes and comments.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 10:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In a surprising move, OpenAI, the artificial intelligence powerhouse behind ChatGPT, has parted ways with its co-founder and CEO, Sam Altman. The decision comes following a review that revealed Altman's communication with the board of directors lacked consistency and transparency.

The company officially stated that the board had lost confidence in Altman's ability to lead OpenAI. Altman, in response to his removal, expressed gratitude for the transformative time he spent at OpenAI. (Also Read: OpenAI Ousts Co-Founder And CEO Sam Altman; Board Clearifies The Reason)

Via the platform X, he conveyed his love for the organization and the impact it had, not just on him personally, but on the world. He also expressed admiration for the talented individuals he had the privilege to work with, promising to share more about his future plans later. (Also Read: This Company Is Offering Upto Rs 83 Crore Salary To Poach Top Talents From These 2 Big Tech Firms)

To fill the leadership gap, OpenAI has appointed Mira Murati, the current Chief Technology Officer, as the interim CEO. The company emphasized Murati's unique skill set and mentioned that she would facilitate a seamless transition while they conduct a formal search for a permanent CEO.

The fallout didn't stop at Altman's departure; co-founder and President Greg Brockman also announced his exit from the company known for its generative artificial intelligence tools.

Brockman, in a statement on X, expressed pride in the collective achievements of the OpenAI team over the past eight years. Despite facing challenges, he highlighted the significant accomplishments made together. However, based on the recent news, Brockman declared his resignation.

The online community, known as netizens, swiftly reacted to the developments on X, flooding the platform with memes and comments. One user humorously asked, "Dad, where were you when Sam Altman was removed as CEO of OpenAI," accompanied by a gif.
 

