WhatsApp Business users ATTENTION! Meta may bring Facebook, Instagram advertising feature to you

WhatsApp has around 500 million users in India and the users for WhatsApp business is growing at a rapid pace. WhatsApp is well aware of that and thus to enhance the customer experience and help their business grow, WhatsApp is adding some new features to its Business app. According to reports, the instant messaging app is working to provide advertising features to WhatsApp business users.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that closely tracks WhatsApp's upcoming features, the Meta-owned app will be providing an in-app banner with a link to WhatsApp Business users that will help them advertise their products on Facebook and Instagram, thus bringing in more new customers. The advertisements will redirect to their accounts through a click to WhatsApp link.

The report said that some businesses that still don’t have their WhatsApp account linked with Facebook and Instagram and are using updated beta versions of the app have already started receiving a new in-app banner.

Also Read: Lava Blaze 5G: Cheapest 5G mobile launched in India; Check price, specifications, weight, other details

The new in-app banner gives WhatsApp Business users an option to reach new customers by linking their accounts to Facebook or Instagram. After linking their accounts, businesses may be able to advertise on Facebook and Instagram thus exploiting the platforms' reach for their benefits. People that see the ad on Facebook or Instagram can quickly start a WhatsApp chat with the business through the link shared in the ad. The feature will also allow businesses to track their ads right within WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has recently launched several updates for its app that includes the ability to react to status using over-the-top emojis, creating links for group calls, enhancing the video call participants limit to 32, and Community groups among others.