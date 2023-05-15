WhatsApp Introduces 'Chat Lock' Feature To Protect Your Intimate Conversations

New Delhi: WhatsApp has finally rolled out the long-awaited ‘Chat Lock’ feature to increase the privacy and security of the app. It allows you to protect your most intimate conversations with one more layer of security. The feature will be available to users with the new app update.

With Chat Lock, you can now add an extra layer of security to your private conversations, ensuring that only you or someone with access to your device password or biometric can access them. This feature is especially handy for people who share their phones with family members or friends or those who want to keep their conversations safe from snooping eyes.

How Will It Work?

Locking a chat takes that thread out of the inbox and puts it behind its own folder that can only be accessed with your device password or biometric, like a fingerprint. It also automatically hides the contents of that chat in notifications, too.

“You can lock a chat by tapping the name of a one-to-one or group and selecting the lock option. To reveal these chats, slowly pull down on your inbox and enter your phone password or biometric,” WhatsApp wrote in the blog.

More Features Over The Few Months

WhatsApp also announced that it is going to add more options for Chat Lock over the few months, including locking for companion devices and creating a custom password for you chats so that you can use a unique password different from the one you use for your phone.

In today's digital age, privacy and security have become more crucial than ever. With the increasing use of messaging apps, it's vital to have a feature that can protect our most intimate conversations from prying eyes.