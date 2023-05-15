Say Goodbye To Fake Pics: Google's AI Image-Detection Tool Set To Debut This Summer

New Delhi: The rise of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) has led to flood fake and AI images on internet, social media, and feeds. If you are grasping with the same epidemic where it is hard to detect the fake from the real one, you will soon get relax from this problem. Tech giant Google has announced that it is bringing a tool ‘About this image’ this summer that will let users to detect AI generated, fake images and videos.

Initially, the new feature will be available in the US in English. The company hasn't specified the timeline to roll out the feature globally.

How Will The Feature Work?

Google upcoming tool will let users to see the image context like: When the image and similar images were first indexed by Google, where it may have first appeared, where else it’s been seen online (Like on news, social, or fact checking sites).

“With this background information on an image, you can get a better understanding of whether an image is reliable — or if you need to take a second look. For example, with About this image, you’d be able to see that news articles pointed out that this image depicting a staged moon landing was AI-generated,” Google wrote in the blog.

How To Use The Context Option

Once the tool is being launched, users will be able to find it by clicking on the three dots on an image in Google Images results, searching with an image or screenshot in Google lens, or by siwping up in the Google App when you’re on a page and ocme across an image you want to learn more about.

“Later this year, you'll also be able to use it by right-clicking or long-pressing on an image in Chrome on desktop and mobile,” Google blog added.

AI-Generated Image Watermark

Google also announced that it will soon roll out genearative image capabilities so every ne of its AI-Generated images has a markup in the original file to give users context. Creators and publishers will be able to add similar markups, so you’ll be able to see a label in images in Google Search, marking them as AI-generated. You can expect to see these from several publishers including Midjourney, Shutterstock, and others in the coming months.

“Google Search is built from the ground up to deliver reliable, helpful and high-quality information. And these two new features are just the latest ways we’re helping you make sense of what you find online and keep up with an ever-changing web. For example, with our About this result tool, you can quickly see more information about a source or topic, so you can assess whether you can trust what you’re reading. In March, we announced five new ways that you can use to verify information on Search,” Google added in the blog.