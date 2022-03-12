WhatsApp introduces Code Verify extension to add extra security to web app

New Delhi: WhatsApp has rolled out a new extension for adding extra security to its web app. According to a report by GSM Arena, the extension is called Code Verify and its sole purpose is to ensure the web version of the instant messaging application is secure enough and the end-to-end encryption has not been compromised.

The Meta-owned platform said that the web app is naturally less resilient against attacks. The Code Verify ensures the same level of security as a native app on Windows, iOS or Android.

WhatsApp said in a blog post that Code Verify works “in partnership with Cloudflare, a web infrastructure and security company, to provide independent, third-party, transparent verification of the code you’re being served on WhatsApp Web. We hope this gives at-risk users peace of mind.” Also Read: Krafton announces BGMI Open Challenge, winner to get Rs 75 lakh cash prize: Check registration details

“No other end-to-end encrypted messaging service has this level of security for people’s communications on the web. In addition to deploying Code Verify for WhatsApp Web, it is also being offered as open source so that other services can use it as well. Below is an overview of how Code Verify works, how to use it, and the value of open-sourcing it,” WhatsApp added in the blog post. Also Read: RBI lifts all restrictions on HDFC Bank; permits new digital launches

