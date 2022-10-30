WhatsApp to roll out 'message yourself', 'profile photo for group chats' features soon

WhatsApp is working to bring two key features in the coming days. These features are 'message yourself' and 'display of profile photos in group chats'. While the 'message yourself' feature will allow a user to message oneself, 'display of profile photos in group chats' will show the user's WhatsApp profile DP (display photo) in chats whenever they will message in a group chat. It may be noted that Telegram already has a message yourself feature in the form of 'Saved Messages' which allows users to send messages to themselves and keep them safe for future purposes.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out the 'message with yourself' feature to some beta testers. It's noteworthy to mention that it was always possible to send messages to your own phone number but for that, users had to save their number and then click on WhatsApp in the phone contacts. However, if an individual used to send a photo on his own WhatsApp number, the same was not accessible through WhatsApp web or WhatsApp desktop app. It's expected that once WhatsApp rolls out the' message yourself' feature, users may be able to use the feature on WhatsApp web and desktop app as well.

Also, it's expected that with a future update of the Android app, the WhatsApp user's number will also be available within your contacts list on WhatsApp making it easier for users to reach their own chat. At present, one's phone number is not visible within their contacts list.

WhatsApp is also working to bring profile photos of group participants next to their chat bubbles in a group chat. WhatsApp is releasing this feature to some beta testers. Once this feature is rolled out for the public, they will be able to see the DP of the message sender in the chat bubble. This is similar to the Facebook Messenger feature where the message sender's image is visible next to their chats.