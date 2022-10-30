Twitter Job Cut: Elon Musk asks managers to prepare list of employees to be laid off

After firing several top officials, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has now ordered job cuts across Twitter. Musk has reportedly asked managers to prepare lists of employees to be laid off. Elon Musk acquired Twitter in a USD 44 billion buyouts on Thursday and soon after, he started to reform the policies of the micro-blogging platform. Musk is wasting no time in remodelling Twitter and has revealed his plan to form a council to determine content decisions.

According to New York Times, Elon Musk has ordered job cuts across the company. Twitter has around 7,500 employees and Musk may complete the layoff by early next week. Musk had already told investors that he would reduce Twitter work force and roll back its content moderation rules. Twitter employees are scheduled to receive stock grants as part of their compensation on November 1 and Musk may also take final decisions related to lay-offs on the day. The NYT report said that if Musk lays off workers before November 1, he may avoid paying the grants to some of them.

Regarding the changes in content moderation policies, Musk wrote in a tweet that "Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes."

In one of the first few changes, he purged the top executives of the company as soon as he closed the expected deal in which Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and finance chief Ned Segal left the company's San Francisco headquarters.

He also hinted that more changes to the status of accounts banned under previous leadership are to come in the early days of his leadership, according to The Hill. The Tesla CEO also instilled suspicion amongst social media users when he tweeted on his Twitter "Let the good times roll" shortly after he acquired the social media platform and closed the deal.

(With agency inputs)