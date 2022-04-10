हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WhatsApp new feature to simplify sharing or downloading large-sized documents; here’s how

WhatsApp is releasing a feature that lets us understand when a document is fully downloaded on our devices or uploaded to their servers. 

WhatsApp new feature to simplify sharing or downloading large-sized documents; here's how

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp is likely now releasing a feature that lets us understand when a document is fully downloaded on our devices or uploaded to their servers. After testing the ability to share media files up to 2GB in size to some users in Argentina - and which is still limited to those people, the messaging platform is rolling out the new feature to some beta testers, reports WABetaInfo.

The latest versions of WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS, Web and Desktop bring the ability to view the estimated time of arrival when sharing documents, so when the document will be completely downloaded on your phone or Desktop.

The same information is also shown when uploading a document. The feature has been already released on WhatsApp Desktop last month, and this information has been rolled out to some beta testers on Android and iOS this week.

The report mentioned that if users do not see the feature, it means it has not been rolled out to their WhatsApp account.

A recent report said that WhatsApp is likely turning off the `media visibility` option for disappearing chats. Also Read: ‘Convert Twitter headquarters to homeless shelter?’ Elon Musk asks followers in a poll

The new move is to ensure a better privacy experience when using disappearing messages and to help keep media more private in disappearing chat threads. Also Read: BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each as gifts to employees! Indian IT firm rewards loyalty in style

