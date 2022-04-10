New Delhi: Kissflow Inc, an Indian software-as-a-service company, rewarded five of its employees with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each. The IT firm rewarded the senior management executives with swanky new luxurious cars to honour their loyalty and commitment.

Kissflow kept the handing over ceremony under wraps. According to a report by ANI, a few of the recipients of BMW cars were informed just hours before they were handed over the keys.

Kissflow Inc CEO Suresh Sambandam noted that the five employees were with him right from the inception of the company and stayed with him during the course of the journey.

The five BMW 530d cars rolled in one by one. The luxury cars were lined up parallelly along with the respective families of the five members, much to the delight of the gathered staffers, ANI reported.

"The cars are for these five who were with me when I dug 100 feet for gold (setting up Kissflow while others left the organisation midway)," Sambandam said.

Sambandam said some of the recipients of the cars hailed from humble backgrounds. He also pointed out that the selected workers had undergone various challenges before joining Kissflow.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Kissflow, too, had its fair share of troubles. At that time, investors even raised doubts if the firm would run successfully. "There were difficult times. Even during the pandemic, the investors were not sure whether this company will sustain and build a future. Today we are very happy that we have paid back the investors and now it has become a fully owned privately held company," he said.

Sambandam also responded to a query on what the other employees would receive and said that the current event will inspire them. "We want to motivate them (to perform much better). We take care of our employees much better," he was quoted as saying.

